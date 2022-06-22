On its lists it features more than 5,000 meticulously researched and independent reviews and an additional 40,000 listings of pubs across the country.
It features a list of the pubs worth a visit and recommended pubs, which are below. There are 27 in total.
1. The Cricketers, Duncton near Petworth
The Cricketers is a traditional 16th Century pub, which has been used as a rest stop by travellers for hundreds of years.
2. The Dorset Arms Pub, Withyham, Hartfield
The family records reveal that The Dorset Arms was built in 1595 and became a public house in 1735.
3. The Angel Inn, Petworth
The Angel Inn is an historic coaching inn in the heart of the South Downs.
4. White Horse, Chilgrove near Chichester
The White Horse has an award-winning British dining room with bedrooms in West Sussex.
