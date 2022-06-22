27 Sussex pubs recommended by The Good Pub Guide

The Good Pub Guide compiles a list of the best in British hospitality.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:52 pm

On its lists it features more than 5,000 meticulously researched and independent reviews and an additional 40,000 listings of pubs across the country.

It features a list of the pubs worth a visit and recommended pubs, which are below. There are 27 in total.

For the list of pubs worth a visit click here

HAVE YOU SEEN: These are the 23 Michelin recommended restaurants in East Sussex

These are the 16 Michelin recommended restaurants in West Sussex

1. The Cricketers, Duncton near Petworth

The Cricketers is a traditional 16th Century pub, which has been used as a rest stop by travellers for hundreds of years.

Photo: Google/Street View

Photo Sales

2. The Dorset Arms Pub, Withyham, Hartfield

The family records reveal that The Dorset Arms was built in 1595 and became a public house in 1735.

Photo: Google/Street View

Photo Sales

3. The Angel Inn, Petworth

The Angel Inn is an historic coaching inn in the heart of the South Downs.

Photo: Google/Street View

Photo Sales

4. White Horse, Chilgrove near Chichester

The White Horse has an award-winning British dining room with bedrooms in West Sussex.

Photo: Google/Street View

Photo Sales
SussexMichelinEast SussexWest Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 7