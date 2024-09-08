The Worthing Food and Drink Festival has taken place over this weekend (7th and 8th of September) at Steyne Gardens
Worthing Town Centre Bid said: “We strive to provide a fantastic array of diverse food and drinks.”
Check out the photos here.
