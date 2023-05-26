Edit Account-Sign Out
The weather is going to be warm in Horsham this Bank Holiday weekend ... a great time to enjoy an ice cream

5 Best places to get ice cream in Horsham

It’s a bank holiday weekend … and the weather is going to be great.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th May 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:21 BST

What better time than to enjoy the sunshine with a cooling ice cream? And here are the best places to find them in Horsham, according to Google.

Rockafella's Dessert Parlour in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 143 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'The best ice cream in Horsham.'

1. Rockafella's

Rockafella's Dessert Parlour in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 143 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'The best ice cream in Horsham.' Photo: Sarah Page

Kaspa's in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five from 238 Google reviews. One person stated: 'Great place for lovely ice creams and milk shakes.'

2. Kaspa's

Kaspa's in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five from 238 Google reviews. One person stated: 'Great place for lovely ice creams and milk shakes.' Photo: Sarah Page

Shakeaway in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.3 out of five by 125 Google reviewers. One said: 'The best place to have a milkshake.'

3. Shakeaway

Shakeaway in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.3 out of five by 125 Google reviewers. One said: 'The best place to have a milkshake.' Photo: Sarah Page

Chococo in Carfax, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 213 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Great choice of ice cream flavours.'

4. Chococo

Chococo in Carfax, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 213 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Great choice of ice cream flavours.' Photo: Sarah Page

