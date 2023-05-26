5 Best places to get ice cream in Horsham

It’s a bank holiday weekend … and the weather is going to be great.
What better time than to enjoy the sunshine with a cooling ice cream? And here are the best places to find them in Horsham, according to Google.
1. Rockafella's
Rockafella's Dessert Parlour in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 143 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'The best ice cream in Horsham.' Photo: Sarah Page
2. Kaspa's
Kaspa's in East Street, Horsham, is rated 4.3 out of five from 238 Google reviews. One person stated: 'Great place for lovely ice creams and milk shakes.' Photo: Sarah Page
3. Shakeaway
Shakeaway in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.3 out of five by 125 Google reviewers. One said: 'The best place to have a milkshake.' Photo: Sarah Page
4. Chococo
Chococo in Carfax, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 213 Google reviews. One reviewer said: 'Great choice of ice cream flavours.' Photo: Sarah Page