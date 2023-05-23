Edit Account-Sign Out
9 best places to go for brunch in Horsham

Horsham has a variety of great restaurants, cafes and pubs.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:33 BST

But these are the best places if you are looking for somewhere to go for brunch, according to customer reviews.

Kaya in Horsham Park is rated 4.2 out of five from 355 Google reviews. One customer commented: "Really cute setting for brunch."

1. Kaya in the Park

Kaya in Horsham Park is rated 4.2 out of five from 355 Google reviews. One customer commented: "Really cute setting for brunch." Photo: Sarah Page

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated five out of five from 295 Tripadvisor reviews. One woman said: "My husband and I had the best lunch."

2. Carmela Deli

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated five out of five from 295 Tripadvisor reviews. One woman said: "My husband and I had the best lunch." Photo: Sarah Page

Bill's restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five from 1,400 Google reviews. "Great for brunch at the weekend and centrally located," wrote one.

3. Bill's

Bill's restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five from 1,400 Google reviews. "Great for brunch at the weekend and centrally located," wrote one. Photo: Sarah Page

Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar is rated 4.4 out of five from 117 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Nice place for brunch, I had the full English and it was very good."

4. Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar

Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar is rated 4.4 out of five from 117 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Nice place for brunch, I had the full English and it was very good." Photo: Sarah Page

