9 best places to go for brunch in Horsham

Horsham has a variety of great restaurants, cafes and pubs.
But these are the best places if you are looking for somewhere to go for brunch, according to customer reviews.
1. Kaya in the Park
Kaya in Horsham Park is rated 4.2 out of five from 355 Google reviews. One customer commented: "Really cute setting for brunch." Photo: Sarah Page
2. Carmela Deli
Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated five out of five from 295 Tripadvisor reviews. One woman said: "My husband and I had the best lunch." Photo: Sarah Page
3. Bill's
Bill's restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.2 out of five from 1,400 Google reviews. "Great for brunch at the weekend and centrally located," wrote one. Photo: Sarah Page
4. Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar
Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar is rated 4.4 out of five from 117 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Nice place for brunch, I had the full English and it was very good." Photo: Sarah Page