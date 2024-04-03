A new jewel in the crown of Dordogne wines

Barrel and Amphora Cellar at Chateau La Tilleraie ©Richard Esling WineWyse

In terms of consumer awareness this is still the case, but in terms of quality, there has been and continues to be, extraordinary progress and uplift of quality in the wines from vineyards around the town of Bergerac, putting them well and truly on the world stage. Some of the best are produced in the tiny Appellation of Pécharmant, producing first class reds which deserve to be far better known.

To this end, Chateau La Tilleraie is on a mission to ‘beat the drum’ for the wines of Pécharmant far and wide. The original 18th century chateau was acquired by new owners in 2012, along with around 70 acres of vineyards. With an investment of 10 million euros, the whole estate has been transformed to create a centre of excellence in the heart of the vineyards of the Dordogne, on the very edge of the vibrant town of Bergerac itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on elevated, hilly slopes, the estate extends over the Appellations of Bergerac, Rosette and Pécharmant, the latter being the real jewel in the crown. A brand-new state-of-the-art winery has been built alongside a huge reception area which can accommodate over 300 people seated at tables for special events. Two beautifully appointed, modern villas house 11 suites, with further accommodation in the original chateau, creating a luxurious and characterful centre for wine tourism.

The high-quality standards of the buildings and rooms are nothing short of impressive, staffed and managed by skilled, passionate professionals, dedicated to success of the business and provision of the ultimate customer experience. The same laudable principles are evident in production of the wines, the winemaking team being led by Norbert, a greatly experience Maître de Chai. With an innovative and modern approach, the aim is to craft more elegant and delicate wines, yet retaining the depth and complexity associated with wines from Pécharmant.

Creating an extensive range of wines appealing to the modern consumer, the use of clay amphoras has been introduced for a new, unoaked style of red wine which is all about the fruit. Named Cuvée Coralie, it is a blend of Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Showcasing the elegant fruit and perfectly matched terroir, the wine has aromas of fresh blackberry and bramble jelly, with soft ripe tannins on the palate, juicy fruit flavours of dark plum, blackberry and a delicate touch of spice.

The more traditional styles of reds are under the name of the Heritage Collection, with each vintage given a different name associated with the stars. Still made from the same blend of grape varieties, the wines are matured for 12 months in new oak barrels from the nearby Limousin area. The 2020 vintage Cuvée Orion was awarded a gold medal in the Bordeaux competition and has stunningly intense depth of colour. Full fruit with firm tannic structure, with vanilla and cinnamon notes from the oak. Full bodied with bags of black fruit aromas and flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad