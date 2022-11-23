A selection of Christmas wine on a lower budget

With all of us feeling the squeeze on our spending this year with the increase in cost of living, we still need to celebrate the festive season, but perhaps spend a little less in doing so.

Christmas wines on a lower budget

The number of ‘special offers’ around can make life somewhat confusing as to what is the best value.

Genuine special offers are worth taking advantage of, such as the supermarket 25 per cent off deals, so long as you know what you want.

However, my own opinion is that wines at £5 a bottle generally represent poor value.

Take off the VAT, excise duty and shipping costs and you are left with the wine cost of around £1.50 – including the supermarket profit!

Spend just a little more and the quality of the wine can double or triple.

Thus, here are some recommendations of wines priced at under £10 per bottle which are very good quality for the price, fitting the bill for a budget conscious Christmas.

First are a couple of French dry whites. Calvet Prestige Sauvignon Blanc 2021, is a crisp, refreshing wine from Bordeaux, from the reputed 200-year-old Maison Calvet.

Perfect with fish and seafood, such as garlic prawns or even fish and chips! £7.50 from Tesco.

A classic French Chardonnay is produced by Abbotts and Delaunay, from the Pays d’Oc in the far south of France. Chardonnay 2021 Les Fruits Sauvages is a complex, full bodied wine with notes of comice pear, granny smith apple and wildflower aromas.

A delicious buttery finish pairs well with poultry and gammon. £7.99 mix six from Majestic.

From the same producer and region of France comes Abbotts and Delaunay Les Fleurs Sauvages Malbec 2020.

Brimming with fruit, there are notes of spice and liquorice, mingled with blackberry and red plum. Soft tannins and a mellow finish. £8.99 mix six from Majestic.

Moving to the southern hemisphere, one of the foremost producers in Chile is Errazuriz, making outstanding wines across the price range.

Errazuriz Estate Reserva Merlot 2021 is a full bodied, soft red wine, with rich smooth tannins and ripe fruit character.

Carefully part aged in both French and American oak barrels to increase complexity and balance, a great wine with flavoursome sauces on meat, pasta and turkey dishes. £7 Clubcard price from Tesco.

Tipping just over the £10 mark is a wonderfully spicy red from the most famous red grape of Argentina – Malbec.

Finca Lalande Malbec 2021 is made by Domaine Bousquet in the famed Mendoza region of Argentina.

Layered red and black fruits, silky tannins and a deep, long finish. £10.49 from Waitrose.

