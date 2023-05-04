​A selection of sparkling wines fit for a King!

​The momentous occasion of the Coronation of King Charles III is almost upon us. Whether or not you’re a confirmed Royalist, there is no denying the passion that Charles has for all things environmental and the immense good he has done over the years, particularly helping young people through the Princes’ Trust.

Sparkling wines with which to toast our new King

Time then if ever there was to toast our new King, who has been waiting in the wings for so long. A glass or two of bubbly is always celebratory and is almost obligatory whilst watching the pageantry of the occasion unfold.

Here are a few suggestions of sparklers appropriate for the occasion, all of which are made by the Traditional Method (same as champagne method) which, for me, is the only method for producing true quality sparkling wine, in whichever country it is made. The first of my recommendations is a Cava from Spain, the quality of which has increased hugely in the last few years. Roger Goulart Brut Reserva 2019 is aged for an average two years on the lees, imparting deeper flavours and resulting in a beautiful golden colour. Fresh, with a fine creamy mousse, with structured fruit palate and hints of hazelnuts. Around £15-£18 from independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My next two sparklers are ‘home grown’ and from producers I consider to be amongst the very best in England. The Wine Society’s Exhibition English Blanc de Blancs 2018 is made by the top English sparkling wine producer Ridgeview Wine Estate, near Ditchling in Sussex. Made from 100% Chardonnay, the wine has spent no less than four years ageing on the lees, resulting in those appealing toasted brioche aromas and flavours, combined with peachy fruit and a touch of lemon zest. Satisfyingly full flavoured, with elegance and depth. Fabulous value at £29 from The Wine Society.

My second English sparkling wine comes from Kent and the excellent producer Simpsons Estate. Located on the chalky North Downs, Simpsons Canterbury Rosé Brut 2019 is delicately pink with a fine mousse and appealing summer berry fruit nose. Made from estate grown 100% Pinot Noir grapes and aged for 15 months on the lees, the mellow palate has flavours of raspberry, strawberry sorbet and hints of fresh almonds. Delicious, first-class English sparkling Rosé. £30 -£32 from Grape Britannia or Wine Republic.

My last two wines are from the world’s leading sparkling wine region – Champagne. One of my all-time favourites is Champagne Taittinger Brut Reserve, uncompromisingly elegant. Taittinger is one of the last remaining independent great champagne houses, owning a large proportion of the vineyards from which their grapes derive and using a high proportion f Chardonnay in the blend. Delicate and subtle yet with full flavours and flawlessly balanced palate which exudes sophistication. Around £43 but with plenty of current offers at supermarkets if you buy 6 bottles (mixed wines).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champagne P. Louis Martin Bouzy Grand Cru Extra Brut NV is a new addition to The Wine Society’s

extensive list of champagnes. From the top classified Grand Cru vineyards near the aptly named village of Bouzy, this is a fabulous champagne, combining fruit, power and elegance. Classily presented in an elegant bottle shape, the low dosage of extra brut gives a drier style of champagne, perfect on its own or paired with dishes such as a spinach and cheese quiche! Full flavours on the palate with white peach and cantaloupe melon and hints of lemon zest. Very fine streams of fine bubbles and a persistent mousse. Full, deep, elegant and a long finish. Fabulous at £33 per bottle, on offer at 6 for the price of five.