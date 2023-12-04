A Thai twist on a Christmas menu: The Giggling Squid in Chichester Review

There were some absolute Christmas quackers on offer (pardon the pun). The festive menu at the Giggling Squid is £32.99 per person for two courses and £38.99 per person for three courses.

I paid a visit to the Giggling Squid in Chichester to try their brand-new festive menu along with some very good company. Their restaurants always have such beautiful decor inspired by Thailand, but this particular one on Eastgate, Chichester was exceptional.

A smorgasbord of flowers and Christmas decorations gave the place a relaxed and festive feeling that set the stage nicely for dinner. We started it all off with two Ginger Hothead cocktails; Thailand’s answer to ginger ale with a twist of lime leaf and pink grapefruit. The drink itself was fresh and had a gentle kick from the ginger itself.

We also went for one of their boozy options too. The Grinch was a green and mean-tasting cocktail (In the best way). I could taste the honeydew melon flavours of Midori with vodka and a hint of lemon. Raspberries on the top make this drink a looker and a non-stop sipper. If you're not in the Christmas spirit just yet, you'll feel very merry after a few of these beauties.

Pictured is the Cosy Christmas Chestnut Red Curry. It's a meatless chicken alternative with mixed peppers, coconut tips and water chestnuts. It's gently spiced coconut red curry sauce topped with line leaf, sliced red pepper and fried shallots.

The Crispy Christmas Quacker bites were deep-fried crispy duck coated in a sweet tamarind sauce, mixed with spring onions, fried shallots, diced red chillies, green and red peppers, sliced jicama (similar to an apple) and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

As a starter goes, it was light enough to not overpower and make you too full for the main course but also moreish enough to heavily consider ordering another. The Thai Spiced Baubles were also good. They were red curry spiced rice balls with a mushroom and sweet water chestnut filling. They were Christmassy whilst staying true to the dish itself and spiced well.

The starters went down a treat, and it was soon time for the main. It’s worth noting that the food waits were very reasonable and the staff that served us throughout the evening were friendly and genuinely lovely people. It really does make all the difference sometimes.

Prancer's Prawn Red Curry was a concoction of gorgeous flavours. It had pea aubergines, sweetheart cabbage, coconut tips, aubergine chunks, broccoli, pak choi and pineapple pieces mixed with prawns in a coconut curry. There was also a warming spice underlying the dish that elevated the whole shebang to another level!

With this amount of ingredients, it could be assumed that there’s just too much going on, but each ingredient served its purpose in elevating the meal. The Cosy Christmas Chestnut Red Curry had a meat-free chicken alternative, mixed peppers, coconut tips and water chestnuts in a gently spiced coconut red curry sauce.

Whilst being lovely, it was also a visual feast for the eyes, presented in an authentic pot and beautifully presented. Moderately spicy, the curry showcased Thai mastery in balancing heat with other elements. The warmth gently builds, enhancing the overall experience without overshadowing the interplay of flavours.