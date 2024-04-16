Arundel restaurant launches endless steak and fries

The Steakist Bistro and Grill in Arundel is extending opening hours for the summer season to now open on Tuesdays, and to celebrate they are launching a very Special Offer - endless steak and fries for £35 on Tuesday evenings from April 23.
By JANET SMITHContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:49 BST
The Steakist Bistro and Grill in Arundel High Street opened nearly two years ago and Manager Hollie Wride said: “We have had a great year, but the UK economy is still very flat so we wanted to come up with a great value offer for our customers.

"We've taken our inspiration from bottomless brunch but this time it's the food rather than the drinks that keep on going. We believe endless steak and fries is unique in the local area”

The restaurant will be serving bavette steak which is widely available in French restaurants abroad and much less common in England. Here, it became known as the butcher’s cut because butchers often save it for themselves.

“It is one of the more flavoursome steaks and suits a super-hot grill like our Robata," said Hollie.

"It will be served pink as this is the best way to eat a bavette and will be accompanied by a steak sauce and our popular crispy fries. The idea is to serve up normal sized portions but to keep coming back with extra helpings until guests are full.”

Bookings can be made via the website: www.thesteakist.co.uk or by phone on 01903 882024

The Steakist Bistro and Grill, 41 High Street, Arundel, BN18 9AG

Terms and Conditions apply

