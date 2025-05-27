Award-winning local chilli sauce brand Boom Sauce opens first pop-up shop at Dobbies Brighton

Worthing-based Trinidadian-inspired sauce maker, Maryann has been selected from hundreds of applicants for the coveted garden centre retail opportunity.

The acclaimed Trinidadian-inspired chilli sauce brand based in Worthing, has been selected to open its first-ever pop-up shop at Dobbies Garden Centre in Brighton. The local business was chosen from hundreds of applications, highlighting the exceptional quality and appeal of their award-winning products.

Founded in 2019 by owner Maryann, Boom Sauce began as a passionate hobby before evolving into a celebrated artisan food brand. The company's rapid rise to prominence is marked by impressive accolades, including recognition from entrepreneur Theo Paphitis within just nine months of trading and two prestigious Great Taste Awards.

"Being selected for this pop-up opportunity at Dobbies is incredibly exciting," said Maryann, founder of Boom Sauce. "It's a testament to how far we've come since starting as a hobby, and we're thrilled to bring our authentic Trinidadian flavours directly to Brighton customers."

The brand has gained significant media attention, with Boom Sauce products featured across numerous prime-time television shows, including Rob & Romesh Vs The Restaurants, Emmerdale, Casualty, Avoidance, and Happy Valley, demonstrating the product's broad appeal and quality.

Boom Sauce prides itself on using 100% natural ingredients to create versatile flavour profiles that serve multiple culinary purposes. The sauces function as condiments, cooking ingredients, and store cupboard essentials designed to enhance and complement favourite dishes across various cuisines.

The pop-up shop at Dobbies Brighton represents a significant milestone for the growing business, providing customers with direct access to the full range of Boom Sauce products while supporting local entrepreneurship and artisan food production.

Maryann, will be at Dobbies 30 May to 1 June. Where you can sample their full range from mild to wild! And they will also have MEATers, meat probes with a free bundle of their delicious sauces.