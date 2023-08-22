Amberley Museum is hosting a magnificent bank holiday Ale and Crafts event, featuring locally-brewed ales and a variety of talented local craftspeople in a glorious setting in the South Downs National Park.

The annual extravaganza returns from August 26 to 28, offering visitors a great day out. With a large range of beers to choose from, the museum team has made sure there is something to entice those new to real ale as well as some unusual finds for the seasoned beer drinker.

Pre-book your tickets in advance at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats on/ale-crafts

There will be a variety of entertainment, including Tribute to the Shadows, Simply Jazz and Southdown Folk Singers, as well as a visit from the Black Dragon Morris Dancers, throughout the weekend.

Browse the craft stalls inside and on the Village Green, with handmade items including hand-painted homewares, jewellery, greetings cards, candles, baked goods and rum.