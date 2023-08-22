Bank holiday Ale and Crafts event returns at Amberley Museum – with craft stalls and live music
The annual extravaganza returns from August 26 to 28, offering visitors a great day out. With a large range of beers to choose from, the museum team has made sure there is something to entice those new to real ale as well as some unusual finds for the seasoned beer drinker.
Pre-book your tickets in advance at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats on/ale-crafts
There will be a variety of entertainment, including Tribute to the Shadows, Simply Jazz and Southdown Folk Singers, as well as a visit from the Black Dragon Morris Dancers, throughout the weekend.
Browse the craft stalls inside and on the Village Green, with handmade items including hand-painted homewares, jewellery, greetings cards, candles, baked goods and rum.
Peter the 1918 Bagnall steam locomotive will be running on the narrow-gauge railway on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, and some of the road steam will be out over the weekend.