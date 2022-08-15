Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC Good Food Festival is heading to Sussex

Families can enjoy a day of shopping, entertainment and food tasting on September 9, 10 and 11 with festival-goers encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and feast on all their foodie finds from the many food producers who will be showing off their wares at the event at Goodwood Racecourse.

And, in addition to the mouth-watering goodies on display, the festival vibe will be brought by live music, vintage fete games and children’s activities. Even the family dog is welcome to join in for a fun, relaxed late summer day out.

The BBC Good Food Festival will feature a whole host of food producers, street food and bars offering carefully curated, easy to nibble food such as delicious sesame noodles and chicken dumplings, surf and turf boxes, and, to accompany, delights such as an Aperol Spritz bar, craft beer and much more besides.

The event will allow visitors to buy direct from producers and talk to the creators and innovators of some of the UK’s most exciting food offerings as well as try new products from well-known nationwide brands.

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage, visitors can hear from experts and food producers as a line-up of fascinating and informative talks and question and answer sessions unfold throughout the three-day event. The stage will be hosted by Barney Desmazery on Friday, and Marcus Bean on Saturday and Sunday, both of whom are familiar faces to readers of the popular BBC Good Food magazine. The talks are free to attend, and a full timetable will be available on the website at www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com

Festival sponsors, delicious French biscuit brand, Lu, will host a stylish café at the event showcasing their biscuits – in zesty lemon, warm cinnamon, and buttery chocolate flavours – which have been a mainstay in French homes for the past 176 years. Fellow sponsor, Lexus cars, will also offer festival-goers the chance to test drive their latest, fully electric model, accompanied by British auto racing driver, Michael Bentwood.

Event director, Rachael Clarke said: “We can’t wait to bring the BBC Good Food Festival to Sussex this September where we will showcase a stunning array of local producers and artisans from across the country, as well as some household names. With entertainment, laid back music on the bandstand, games and crafts to keep the children busy, brilliant street food and delicious smells of cooking, it’s set to be a fantastic celebration of the end of the summer at a stunning venue.”

Tickets are available online now and, by quoting AD20 at the checkout, you can enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the adult price of £15 and OAPs, £13. Children, 17 and under, go free each day.

Groups can enjoy savings of 25 per cent off and organisers get a free ticket for every ten tickets booked. For group tickets, call 0844 412 4650 or email [email protected]