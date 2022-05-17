Behind the scenes with Eastbourne’s best restaurant, according to Tripadvisor

Malayalam can be found in Terminus Road and owned by family friends and former engineers, Sajith Philip Kottappallil and Sneha Xavier.

The duo moved to Eastbourne in 2019 and set up the restaurant in June 2020.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sneha said after they finished their studies in the UK the regular nine to five job didn’t suit them.

The team at Malayalam

She said, “We wanted to do something different. We were sure that if we could showcase the food from Kerala to the English people, it would be a hit as it’s so different.”

Kerala is a state on India’s tropical Malabar Coast and has nearly 600km of Arabian Sea shoreline. The state is known for its palm-lined beaches and network of canals.

Sneha said, “It had always been a dream to open our own restaurant, so when we researched the market and found that there were no Indian restaurants offering authentic Kerala cuisine in East Sussex, we decided to open - here in Eastbourne.

“Our cuisine, culture, traditions, and languages are very different from the other states in India.

“As a reader when I say South Indian restaurant what comes to your mind? The usual cuisine like tikka masala, balti, korma, naans etc. We don’t have any of this. We only serve Kerala cuisine which consists of dosa, kerala parathas, seafood specialities, variety of vegan options and gluten free dishes.

“Some of the customer favourites are fish wrapped in banana leaves– people love this dish and it’s been very popular ever since we opened the restaurant, pepper chicken curry with Kerala parathas, lamb and spinach curry, dosas and aubergines and tomato curry.”

Malayalam is often number one in the Tripadvisor rankings for restaurants in Eastbourne.

The duo said they feel ‘utter gratefulness’ for this success and thanked locals for help in and out of lockdowns.

Sneha said, “We were offering deliveries and takeaways through the various lockdowns, which really helped us because it allowed our customers to get to know our food, and in turn they gave us good reviews in our most difficult times.

“We are now delighted to be number one among Indian restaurants in the whole of East Sussex and No 1 restaurant in Eastbourne according to Tripadvisor. We are very grateful, and we still have the same people coming to us who are now regulars – their word of mouth really mattered, and it helped us survive through the lockdowns.

“It was challenging period for us but our sheer passion to open up a first authentic Kerala cuisine and our non-stop hard work along with our staff has paid off.

"With limited marketing space, we tried our best to reach Eastbourne locals. As a new restaurant opened in a middle of pandemic we faced massive struggles to be in the market especially in terms of introducing a different Indian cuisine, speaking about it while wearing masks, caring social distancing, serving food etc.

"We can’t imagine how hard it was but here we are on top on Tripadvisor which in turn is a great achievement for us."