Bexhill bidding war over shop and maisonette

It was among 150 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Mid-terrace 43 Western Road, offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis, was eventually sold for the unusual price of £267,199 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 May.

The property is arranged as a ground floor shop and a four-bedroom maisonette in the upper parts.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Currently fully let at £22,800 per annum, we considered that the property was ideal for ongoing investment – and our bidders certainly agreed.

“Strong pre-sale interest translated into competitive bidding which generated an excellent result for both vendor and purchaser.”

l End-terrace 104 London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, a house needing refurbishment, was sold for £170,000 freehold.

The property is arranged over two floors, has double glazed windows throughout and a gas heating system via radiators.

Chris added: “Although in need of some refurbishment, the house, once enhanced, will be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on 12 June, with bidding live 48 hours before. Lot entries close on 20 May, with the catalogue available from 24 May.