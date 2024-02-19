Bognor and Littlehampton MP goes for pint in Punch & Judy Pub

On Friday, February 16, Nick Gibb visited the Punch and Judy pub in the High Street, Bognor Regis at the invitation of the Craft Union Pub Company, which owns the property. Craft is part of the Stonegate Group which is the largest operator of pubs in the UK.The Punch and Judy is managed by Callum Smith-Warren who took over In February 2023, a year ago. The company has invested over £120,000 refitting the pub, helping to maintain its popularity in the town. They employ nine members of staff.Nick Gibb said: “The Punch & Judy pub is one of a number of successful and popular hospitality venues in the town centre. As well as providing a lively venue for people in the evenings, during the day they also play an important community role, providing a place to meet and a friendly bar staff for people living alone and seeking company.“Callum and his staff are also involved with local charitable work, including support for homeless people, Easter eggs for those in temporary shelter or hospital and Christmas toys for children of families who can’t afford them.“Although new to the area, Callum is proud of Bognor Regis and wants to do everything he can to support business in the area and to improve the town centre. It was a pleasure to meet Callum and his staff on Friday.”