Bognor and Littlehampton pubs to host a 12-day beer festival

The beer festivals are taking place in Bognor and Littlehampton.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy. Thes pubs are set to serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival.

Among the festival collections are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) There’s even beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients! The beers will cost £2.49 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Pub manager for The George in Littlehampton Timothy Ilott said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

" It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."