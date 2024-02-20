Bognor Regis Tesco Superstore closed for second day due to flooded car park

The extent of the flooding.

On Monday, February 19, shots of the Bognor Regis Tesco Superstore were captured as it was flooded with water yet again. Shripney Road is a frequently flooded part of Bognor Regis, with many of the same areas flooding in January of last year, rain saw water flowing out into the road itself.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are working to reopen our Bognor Regis Superstore as quickly as possible following the recent flooding. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Drone shots show the extent of the flooding. The store, pharmacy and petrol filling station are closed due to the flooding in the local area. Home delivery orders are also currently unavailable from the Bognor Regis Superstore.