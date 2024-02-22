Bognor Regis venue offering free G&Ts for Mums this Mother's Day
Two popular Sussex venues have teamed up with the award-winning Agnes Arber Gin to offer free G&Ts to all visiting Mums this Mother’s Day.
For one day only, on Sunday, March 10, The Pilot Inn in Eastbourne and Fino in Bognor Regis will be serving free Agnes Arber G&Ts for visiting Mums on their day.
Whether your nearest venue is the picturesque Pilot Inn, or family favourite Fino, Agnes Arber Gin is calling on the people of Sussex to head down to their nearest participating venue with their Mum - or the Mum in their life – and grab them a refreshing Agnes Arber G&T, on the house.
This promotion open to UK residents only, aged 18+. Proof of identity may be required and this offer is subject to availability.