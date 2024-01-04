Bognor Wetherspoon pub will see prices cut to as little as 99p a pint

Manager Rae Morris is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub inQueensway from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive.

Pub-goers can enjoy a January Sale at The Hatter’s Inn in Bognor Regis.

The drinks featured in the sale include; draught beers and ciders (Carlsberg, Bud Light, Guinness, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider, Stowford Press Apple Cider, Ruddles Best and Worthington's), spirits (Bell's whisky, Gordon's gin, Duppy White rum, AU vodka (four flavours), a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. Whites Lemonade, Pepsi Max Cherry), Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate).

The low and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are; Beck's Blue, Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger. The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at 99p, a pint of Bud Light at £1.69, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider at £1.69, a Bell's whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at 99p, a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol-free lager) at 99p, a pint of Guinness at £2.89, Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p and Lavazza Coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items (MOMA porridge, Breakfast muffin deal (fried egg, sausage, bacon, American-style cheese, in an English muffin) and Breakfast wrap deal (fried egg, bacon, sausage, hash brown, Cheddar cheese in a wrap)). All of the breakfast deals include coffee, tea or hot chocolate (with free refills) and are served until 11.30am each day.

Rae said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. "The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.