Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new ‘No Bounty’ alternative until December 18 and the limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing Bounty bars.

Mars Wrigley, which produces the sweets, said its own research of 2,000 Britons aged between 18 and 65 suggested that 18 per cent would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars were left in the tub, while 58 per cent believed it would lead to a family argument.

While 39 per cent wanted the bars gone for good, 22 per cent liked Bounty the least of all the tub’s options. Some 28 per cent were of the opinion that coconut had no place in a chocolate bar at all.

One of the limited-edition Celebrations tubs will be produced without Bounty bars

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18 per cent named the Bounty as their favourite as polling suggested it was popular with a more mature palate, with 38 per cent of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.

It follows a Bounty Return Scheme last year, in which Bounty-haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, beginning at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8 and ending at Gallions Reach Extra in London on December 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the limited-edition Celebrations tubs will be produced without Bounty bars

Full list of stores in Sussex taking part in the No Bounty Celebrations trial

December 3 - Chichester Extra

December 4 - West Durrington Extra in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 5 - Burgess Hill Superstore