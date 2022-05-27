Brighton chef Phil Bartley’s sesame-seared tuna

This week we’re back with a lovely summer dish that comes together in minutes and is equally delicious served cold or at room temperature.

This sesame-seared tuna is an easy, great-tasting dish. Fresh tuna steaks are coated with sesame seeds, then quickly seared and served rare, so be sure to use good quality fresh tuna.

Ingredients:

Phil Bartley's sesame-seared tuna. Photo by Louise Robertson

(Serves 4)

600g sushi grade tuna loin

80g Dijon mustard

30g white sesame seeds

30g black sesame seeds

100g wasabi mayonnaise

100g defrosted & popped broad beans

Extra virgin olive oil

Maldon sea salt

Method:

1. Go to your local fish monger and ask for a long cannon shape piece of tuna fillet.

2. Once you have sourced your ingredients, prep the tuna by rubbing it with oil and seasoning with salt.

3. Now, place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat.

4. Place the tuna in the hot pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sear for 1½ minutes on each side, so it’s beautifully golden on the outside but blushing in the middle.

5. Remove to a board to cool down.

6. Next, completely rub the tuna with Dijon mustard and cover with a sesame seed mix. Set the tuna aside in fridge until it has completely cooled.

7. Dress a mixture of popped broad beans with olive oil and salt ready for serving.

8. Then, remove the tuna from fridge and slice thinly, again dressing it with olive oil and salt.

9. Finish with wasabi mayonnaise, broad beans and some light salad or edible flower for garnish.

Phil Bartley is a local chef and also runs The Great British Charcuterie. Phil’s food can be found at Hove Place, The Cricketers, The Cleveland Arms, and others around the city.

