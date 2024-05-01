Brighton companies create Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Brighton hen party company, Fizzbox has teamed up with The Cauldron, a magical tavern nestled in Clarence Gardens, Brighton, to launch an epic line up of Star Wars-inspired cocktails in honour of this Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

These cocktails, created by The Cauldron’s talented mixologists in collaboration with Fizzbox, are inspired by the iconic Star Wars saga and will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. From lightsaber-themed shots to cocktails which commemorate some of the most famous moments from the movies, there’s something to please every Star Wars fan.

Whether you embrace the Force or aspire to the Dark Side, you can now enjoy these drinks at The Cauldron. And if you want to recreate the magic at home, you can elevate your May the 4th celebrations to galactic proportions as they’ve kindly unveiled the closely guarded secrets behind making these delicious drinks.

Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th

Lightsaber Shots

Ingredients

25ml melon liqueur (green)

25ml cherry liqueur (red)

25ml coconut liqueur (blue)

Hello There

Ingredients

100ml Gin

100ml Vodka

50ml elderflower syrup

50ml apple juice

25ml Lychee syrup

65ml lemon juice

20ml blue curacao

250ml prosecco top

Lots of ice

Serves 4

The High Ground

Ingredients

25ml Bristol cream sherry

15ml Laphrioag 10 year

2 dashes angostura bitters

Served with a giant toasted marshmallow

This one is strong!

The Sarlacc Pit

Ingredients

25ml Jameson’s Irish whisky

25ml Cynar bitter Italian liquor

Classic Red Bull

Blue Milk

Ingredients

75ml Whole milk

50ml double cream

50ml sugar syrup

50ml creme de cacao white

37.5ml bourbon

1 tiny pipette droplet vanilla essence

25ml Blue curacao

Creamy and luxurious

Cloud City

Ingredients

25ml Aperol

25ml Blanco Tequilla

15ml Martini Rosso

20ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

25ml egg white

Fluffy, bright and easy going

"Teaming up with The Cauldron to create these Star Wars-inspired cocktails has been an absolute blast,” said Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox. “It’s exciting to blend our passion for unique experiences with the talent of The Cauldron’s mixologists and encourage all Star Wars fans to try these out of this world drinks!"