Brighton companies create Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leading Brighton hen party company, Fizzbox has teamed up with The Cauldron, a magical tavern nestled in Clarence Gardens, Brighton, to launch an epic line up of Star Wars-inspired cocktails in honour of this Star Wars Day on May the 4th.
These cocktails, created by The Cauldron’s talented mixologists in collaboration with Fizzbox, are inspired by the iconic Star Wars saga and will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. From lightsaber-themed shots to cocktails which commemorate some of the most famous moments from the movies, there’s something to please every Star Wars fan.
Whether you embrace the Force or aspire to the Dark Side, you can now enjoy these drinks at The Cauldron. And if you want to recreate the magic at home, you can elevate your May the 4th celebrations to galactic proportions as they’ve kindly unveiled the closely guarded secrets behind making these delicious drinks.
Lightsaber Shots
Ingredients
-
25ml melon liqueur (green)
-
25ml cherry liqueur (red)
-
25ml coconut liqueur (blue)
Hello There
Ingredients
-
100ml Gin
-
100ml Vodka
-
50ml elderflower syrup
-
50ml apple juice
-
25ml Lychee syrup
-
65ml lemon juice
-
20ml blue curacao
-
250ml prosecco top
-
Lots of ice
-
Serves 4
The High Ground
Ingredients
-
25ml Bristol cream sherry
-
15ml Laphrioag 10 year
-
2 dashes angostura bitters
-
Served with a giant toasted marshmallow
-
This one is strong!
The Sarlacc Pit
Ingredients
-
25ml Jameson’s Irish whisky
-
25ml Cynar bitter Italian liquor
-
Classic Red Bull
Blue Milk
Ingredients
-
75ml Whole milk
-
50ml double cream
-
50ml sugar syrup
-
50ml creme de cacao white
-
37.5ml bourbon
-
1 tiny pipette droplet vanilla essence
-
25ml Blue curacao
-
Creamy and luxurious
Cloud City
Ingredients
-
25ml Aperol
-
25ml Blanco Tequilla
-
15ml Martini Rosso
-
20ml lime juice
-
15ml sugar syrup
-
25ml egg white
-
Fluffy, bright and easy going
-
AT-AT Walker 3D model by Lukred’s Emporium
"Teaming up with The Cauldron to create these Star Wars-inspired cocktails has been an absolute blast,” said Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox. “It’s exciting to blend our passion for unique experiences with the talent of The Cauldron’s mixologists and encourage all Star Wars fans to try these out of this world drinks!"
So, dust off your droids, polish your blasters and get ready to embark on a flavour-filled journey through the Star Wars universe, one sip at a time. May the force be with you…and the cocktails!