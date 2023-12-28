If you’ve found yourself nibbling on leftover crisps for breakfast or reaching for the Baileys before sunset, you might find the following of some use.

Those purveyors of perfect patties have dusted off a favourite recipe burger to get you through the (relatively recently christened) ‘Crimbo Limbo’ period.

The magnificent Hangover Special is only around until January 1 but just one of them has almost enough calories to get you through most of the week and into New Year first-footing (Gen Zedders ask your Mum, Dad or nearest wrinkly).

Humankind has spent years trying to find workable solutions to nerve-shedding, energy-sapping hangovers.

The Hangover Special at Honest Burger

Naughty nurses have been known to avail themselves of their employers gas and air, and the great Rolling Stone Keith Richards was commonly believed to have tried a blood transfused path back to sobriety.

But those without ready access to nitrous oxide or a rehab clinic in the Swiss Alps tend to tackle the terrors with some stodgy salty food, and/or the hair of the dog (that bit you) - a little of the alcoholic poison that’s caused the problem in the first place…

Brighton’s Honest Burger in Duke Street has combined both approaches with The Hangover Special – a not-inconsiderable burger and a jam-jar (literally) of Bloody Mary.

Curiously, the day we visited (the night after Boxing Day) was the first time for a few days that your reviewer wasn’t actually in desperate need of post-grog assistance, but possessed reasonable enough experience to be qualified to comment.

The Hangover Special in the flesh at Brighton's Honest Burger. Photo by Adam Robert Harmsworth.

The burger, which is making its second appearance on the Honest menu, is doozy, an ultra indulgent carb-heavy doozy but a doozy nonetheless.

Familiar Honest ingredients do their thing perfectly, the chunky lean-beef patty from their own South London butcher, crispy bacon, double American cheese, and juicy, tangy pickles.

Extra lardy hangover-slaying additions are the Bloody Mary ketchup (spiced up with a dash of Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce), chips inside the bun (why not?), and a gorgeous golden-yolked fried egg.

The latter, as a key part of the Full English Breakfast, has been fighting the good fight against hangovers since time immemorial, and IMHO is a hugely under-rated addition to any burger.

Longbottom provide the very good pre-mixed Bloody Mary, which is lively enough to perk up a poor unfortunate, but not so spicy to cause instant heartburn to add the list of woes of any over-hung recipient.