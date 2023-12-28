Brighton Honest Burger's answer to your post-Christmas hangovers
Those purveyors of perfect patties have dusted off a favourite recipe burger to get you through the (relatively recently christened) ‘Crimbo Limbo’ period.
The magnificent Hangover Special is only around until January 1 but just one of them has almost enough calories to get you through most of the week and into New Year first-footing (Gen Zedders ask your Mum, Dad or nearest wrinkly).
Humankind has spent years trying to find workable solutions to nerve-shedding, energy-sapping hangovers.
Naughty nurses have been known to avail themselves of their employers gas and air, and the great Rolling Stone Keith Richards was commonly believed to have tried a blood transfused path back to sobriety.
But those without ready access to nitrous oxide or a rehab clinic in the Swiss Alps tend to tackle the terrors with some stodgy salty food, and/or the hair of the dog (that bit you) - a little of the alcoholic poison that’s caused the problem in the first place…
Brighton’s Honest Burger in Duke Street has combined both approaches with The Hangover Special – a not-inconsiderable burger and a jam-jar (literally) of Bloody Mary.
Curiously, the day we visited (the night after Boxing Day) was the first time for a few days that your reviewer wasn’t actually in desperate need of post-grog assistance, but possessed reasonable enough experience to be qualified to comment.
The burger, which is making its second appearance on the Honest menu, is doozy, an ultra indulgent carb-heavy doozy but a doozy nonetheless.
Familiar Honest ingredients do their thing perfectly, the chunky lean-beef patty from their own South London butcher, crispy bacon, double American cheese, and juicy, tangy pickles.
Extra lardy hangover-slaying additions are the Bloody Mary ketchup (spiced up with a dash of Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce), chips inside the bun (why not?), and a gorgeous golden-yolked fried egg.
The latter, as a key part of the Full English Breakfast, has been fighting the good fight against hangovers since time immemorial, and IMHO is a hugely under-rated addition to any burger.
Longbottom provide the very good pre-mixed Bloody Mary, which is lively enough to perk up a poor unfortunate, but not so spicy to cause instant heartburn to add the list of woes of any over-hung recipient.
The Hangover Special is available all week for £14.80 for dining in (or £20 with the Longbottom Bloody Mary) and collection and £15.90 when ordered on UberEats.