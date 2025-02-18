Brighton Marina welcomes new dining and leisure offerings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Marina has announced that Mediterranean lounge and grill, Tavus, has opened alongside premier pool hall, LA Pool Club. Tavus is located on The Boardwalk next to Pizza Express, whereas LA Pool Club is located located on the first floor of Brighton Marina, near the Malmaison Hotel.

Authentic Mediterranean restaurant, Tavus, opened on 10th February and offers a modern dining experience. The menu features carefully crafted items including grilled dishes, mediterranean specials and vegetarian options, as well as a selection of desserts and signature cocktails.

What’s more, state-of-the-art pool hall, LA Pool Club, has opened offering a vibrant leisure atmosphere with a range of facilities. The club boats 15 Rasson English, American and Chinese professional pool tables which are available for hourly hire. Guests can also watch live sports on large screen TV’s and enjoy a range of food and drink options.

Louise Taylor, Centre Director at Brighton Marina, commented: "We're delighted to welcome both Tavus and LA Pool Club to Brighton Marina. These new venues add another dimension to our food, beverage and leisure offering, bringing something fresh for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Ciran Yildrim, Owner of Tavus, added: "We’re thrilled to be bringing a new level of dining to Brighton Marina with our new venture, Tavus. We aim to create authentic Mediterranean cuisine, which is crafted using carefully selected and locally sourced ingredients. It has been a long journey, but my team and I are incredibly proud to welcome guests to our new restaurant.”

With an array of specialist stores, cafés and restaurants, as well as an eight-screen cinema, 26-lane bowling alley, 12-hole indoor golf course and casino, all alongside Britain’s largest marina, guests can enjoy a unique day out experience at Brighton Marina. For more information, please visit https://www.brightonmarina.co.uk/