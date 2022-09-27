Abba Night

Spokesman Joe Roberts said: ““For one night only, CHALK will be transformed into an ABBA-themed Disco Wonderland - Wednesday 28 September. Widely regarded as the UK’s best - and without a doubt the biggest - ABBA tribute club night, the event is for anyone and everyone that loves disco, dancing and the Swedish supergroup’s timeless classics. The audience can expect to hear nothing but pure ABBA hits throughout the night. The group's definitive tracks like Mamma Mia, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Voulez Vous will all be thrown into the mix along with a healthy sprinkling of the best 70s and 80s floor fillers. CHALK is among Brighton’s most exciting venues with an eclectic programme of live music, club nights and live events. With a capacity of 900, the city centre venue will provide the perfect backdrop for a night of huge disco jams.

“ABBA Disco Wonderland has dozens of shows under its belt and has hosted over 150,000 people over the past four years. Needless to say, the organisers know a thing or two about throwing a spectacular party. For one night only, CHALK will be transformed into its very own disco dream, complete with disco lights, confetti cannons and CO2 jets across the dancefloor. As University students begin to head back to Brighton for their first semester of the year, the event is set to be a coming together of generations, from those who were there for the band’s iconic 1974 Eurovision debut to young music lovers who continue to appreciate the group’s infectious hits.

“Dressing up for the occasion is strongly encouraged, the event organisers said. With prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed audience, the winner will take it all, so be sure to come clad in your grooviest 70s & 80s attire. A professional photographer will be on hand for the night, making sure everyone’s amazing memories are caught on camera.”

Advertisement Hide Ad