Jay-Z, Steve Buscemi and Barbara Streisand, may or may not finding themselves pining for their home town if they were to get their hands on Honest Burger’s latest plate-full of patty goodness.

The superb burger joint on Duke Street has cooked up a new burger in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery.

After humble beginnings at a Brighton food fair, Honest Burger has gone from strength to strength and has 40 restaurants across the country.

In addition to the regular draw of superb burgers, with meat sourced from their own butchery, and the best chips in town, Honest Burgers also offers a monthly special.

Honest Burger's Brooklyn Burger

This month the aim is to transport diners to the concrete jungle for a culinary New York-themed burger, and Honest Burger team tried and tested the best spots in the Big Apple for flavour inspiration.

The resulting creation is a relatively simple but juicy beast of a burger which utilises Brooklyn Brewery’s pilsner beer.

We visited on a quiet Monday evening and made a beeline for the Brooklyn.

Recent monthly specials have included two smashed-style patties but the Brooklyn sees a return to the more familiar fat Honest patty.

Brooklyn Burger and chips we were served at Brighton's Honest Burger

My chunk of beef (veggie option also available) was topped with a double-portion of mucho-melty American cheese and decent dollop of Brooklyn Pilsner beer-braised onions, and a good slathering of rich confit garlic Dijonnaise.

Being an Honest Burger, all that burger, cheese and mayo richness is balanced with some nice sweet pickles, and a familiar Honest ingredient candied bacon (I feel guilty when I type those two words consecutively but by gum it’s good!).

The Brighton branch of Honest also serves Brooklyn pilsner on tap, and we get the chance to take a Teutonic twist to our tea, with two whopping great two-pint Steins of lovely lager (and yes it does take two of my little hands to hold it).

