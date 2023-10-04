Food lovers took a step back in time on Saturday (September 30) at a Regency-themed banquethosted by BITE Sussex at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Ten months in the planning, the five course fine dining dinner took place in the Pavilon’s glorious gilded Banqueting Room which has played host to royalty, ambassadors and the great and good over its 200-year history.

The meticulously researched menu was inspired by the cuisine of Antonin Carême who was chef to the Prince Regent and renowned across Europe as the ‘king of chefs and chef of kings’.

Carême’s culinary style and recipes continue to influence modern cooking and remain the core of the French kitchen.

Diners enjoyed canapés from master pâtissier Julien Plumart, turbot and citrus salsa from Sabu Joseph of Easy Tiger, beef with heritage vegetables and truffle vol-au-vent from chef Simon Mckenzie and an architectural ice cream bombe glacé from gelato maestro Seb Cole before finishing with traditional English farmhouse cheeses.

A welcome cocktail was presented by Rachel Blake from Brighton Gin, with a choice of Portuguese wines from Henry Butler of Butlers Wine Cellar or tea infusions from Helen Taggart of MDTEA.

Hosted by Jan Etches (Brighton Toy and Model Museum) and Henry Butler (Butlers Wine Cellar), the event raised £2,522 through a silent auction for the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust.

Upcoming BITE Sussex events this year include two Meanwhile Mondays pop-up suppers at My Brighton hotel with Nanima Asian Kitchen on 23 October and a US Thanksgiving Supper with Momma Cherri on Monday 27 November. For more information visit www.bitesussex.com

