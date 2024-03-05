Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with super-dry fizz

Some dry fizz for Mother's Day

As with all celebrations, sadly there is over-commercialisation, but a low-key family get-together or quiet meal, either out or at home, is an appropriate way to show our appreciation. Sparkling wine is also very appropriate, making any occasion just that little bit more special.

Currently, there is a move towards drier styles of sparkling wine, both in the champagne region and in other parts of the world where these types of wine are produced. Traditional method sparkling wines, which have the secondary fermentation, which produces the bubbles, taking place in the bottle, are by far the best quality, the yeasty deposits creating deeper and more complex flavours in the wine. Part of the process in the traditional method is called ‘Dosage’, when a small amount of sugar is added to the completely dry wine just before the bottle is corked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is where the tendency for drier styles comes in, as the sugar added is reduced or even not added at all. Its all about balance and the winemaker will determine what is correct for his wine to show at its best. Brut designates a dry sparkling wine, but now there is Extra Brut, Ultra Brut and Brut Zero!

Graham Beck Ultra Brut 2017 was previously called Brut Zero and is crafted without the use of additional sugar in the dosage. This allows the exceptional intrinsic qualities of the wine and its terroir to shine through more clearly. It also requires exceptional winemaking skills, as there is no room for error in this style of wine. High quality juice is required in excellent vintages, combined with extended time on the lees in bottle – for this wine 5ive to six years. This is a first-class South African sparkler from a top winemaker, made from 67% Chardonnay and 33% Pinot Noir. Toasted brioche and lemon zest on the nose, with a rich and complex palate. A creamy, dry finish with great length and fine mousse. £25 per bottle from Harvey Nichols or online specialists Frontier Fine Wines.

Back to Europe, the crémant sparkling wines are all made by the traditional method (same method as champagne). One of the less commonly encountered regions for these wines is the mountainous Savoie in the French Alps. Crémant de Savoie Brut Zero NV is made by Anne-Sophie and Jean-François Quénard, from 60% of the local Jacquère variety combined with equal amounts of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Delicately aromatic, with hints of lemon zest and grapefruit, light, fresh, crisp, with a fine, lively mousse and refreshing bone-dry finish. Fabulous aperitif or with delicately flavoured dishes. £20.81 from The Wine Society.