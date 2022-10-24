Lamb birria Tacos at Wahaca

The Mexican-inspired restaurant, co-founded by former Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers, is set to enjoy a colourful celebration to mark Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a positive celebration of life, when friends and family gather to joyfully remember the dearly-departed.

From now until November 6 Brighton’s popular North Street restaurant will be decked out in traditional papel picado and specially-created altars reflecting the traditional ofrendas set up each year in homes across Mexico to honour loved ones that have passed away.

Day of the Dead is a time to share delicious food and drink with family and friends, and Wahaca has launched its new winter menu and specials just in time for a celebratory feast.

Lamb birria tacos (£7.95) are a tasty twist on a popular street food dish from Jalisco in western Mexico. Chilli-marinated lamb is slow-cooked with a blend of spices including avocado leaf and bay leaves and served in three delicious tacos. The stock is served alongside as a consomé, a small soup that's seasoned with red onion, fresh lime and a sprinkle of coriander.

A warming winter dish, the organic squash and crumbled feta tostadas (£5.95) are inspired by the street food tasted by Thomasina Miers in Ensenada on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Riverford organic squash is topped with a green cashew nut mole, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and feta for a marvellously moreish seasonal dish.

The new Margarita pie (£6.25) is a cocktail classic in dessert form. A buttery biscuit base is decadently topped with a zingy lime curd and softly-whipped tequila-infused cream, and adorned with edible flowers.

Inspired by the iconic skeletal emblem of Day of the Dead, the Tipsy Catrina (£7.95) is a special new cocktail created especially to raise a glass to those no longer with us.

Gran Centenario tequila is shaken up with lime juice and a hint of rose petals and pomegranate and served in a hibiscus-rimmed glass, with the cocktail’s botanical notes bringing to mind the colourful floral headpieces and decorations seen throughout Mexico at this time of year.

And the Mango Paso (£8.50) is another new cocktail making its debut this month. This super-smooth blend of golden rum, añejo tequila and mango purée is frothed with egg white and topped with freshly-grated nutmeg for an aromatic, autumnal finish.

Wahaca co-founder Thomasina Miers said: “Day of the Dead is one of our favourite dates in the calendar – a celebration of the lives of our lost loved ones in a vibrant, joyous riot of colour, emotion and delicious food and drink. Its energy and positivity is a testimony to the Mexican culture which continues to inspire us. Feliz Día de los Muertos!”

