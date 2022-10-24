Celebrating the Day of the Dead at Wahaca with new dishes and cocktails
Wahaca has launched its new winter menu and is celebrating the Day of the Dead in style.
The Mexican-inspired restaurant, co-founded by former Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers, is set to enjoy a colourful celebration to mark Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a positive celebration of life, when friends and family gather to joyfully remember the dearly-departed.
From now until November 6 Brighton’s popular North Street restaurant will be decked out in traditional papel picado and specially-created altars reflecting the traditional ofrendas set up each year in homes across Mexico to honour loved ones that have passed away.
Day of the Dead is a time to share delicious food and drink with family and friends, and Wahaca has launched its new winter menu and specials just in time for a celebratory feast.
Lamb birria tacos (£7.95) are a tasty twist on a popular street food dish from Jalisco in western Mexico. Chilli-marinated lamb is slow-cooked with a blend of spices including avocado leaf and bay leaves and served in three delicious tacos. The stock is served alongside as a consomé, a small soup that's seasoned with red onion, fresh lime and a sprinkle of coriander.
A warming winter dish, the organic squash and crumbled feta tostadas (£5.95) are inspired by the street food tasted by Thomasina Miers in Ensenada on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Riverford organic squash is topped with a green cashew nut mole, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and feta for a marvellously moreish seasonal dish.
The new Margarita pie (£6.25) is a cocktail classic in dessert form. A buttery biscuit base is decadently topped with a zingy lime curd and softly-whipped tequila-infused cream, and adorned with edible flowers.
Inspired by the iconic skeletal emblem of Day of the Dead, the Tipsy Catrina (£7.95) is a special new cocktail created especially to raise a glass to those no longer with us.
Gran Centenario tequila is shaken up with lime juice and a hint of rose petals and pomegranate and served in a hibiscus-rimmed glass, with the cocktail’s botanical notes bringing to mind the colourful floral headpieces and decorations seen throughout Mexico at this time of year.
And the Mango Paso (£8.50) is another new cocktail making its debut this month. This super-smooth blend of golden rum, añejo tequila and mango purée is frothed with egg white and topped with freshly-grated nutmeg for an aromatic, autumnal finish.
Wahaca co-founder Thomasina Miers said: “Day of the Dead is one of our favourite dates in the calendar – a celebration of the lives of our lost loved ones in a vibrant, joyous riot of colour, emotion and delicious food and drink. Its energy and positivity is a testimony to the Mexican culture which continues to inspire us. Feliz Día de los Muertos!”