Celebrity line-up announced for huge food and music festival in Brighton

FOODIES FESTIVAL will visit Preston Park, Brighton, from 3rd – 5th May across the Bank Holiday Weekend, serving up a star-studded line-up of TV, celebrity and award-winning chefs, and chart-topping music stars, including Pixie Lott, Scouting For Girls and The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Early star announcements in the live theatres include: Great British Bake Off winner, Matty Edgell, MasterChef champions, Chariya Khattiyot, Tom Rhodes and Dhruv Baker, MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Steven Edwards and 2024 finalist, Ritchie Stainsby, television personality and Michelin starred chef, Atul Kochhar, and Channel 4 bread expert, Jack Sturgess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly aclaimed award-winning regional chefs, include: Will Dennard and Jack Southern from Med, named Best Local Restaurant in the South East, Head Chef, Peter Dantanus, from Burnt Orange Restaurant, Head Chef Mark Charker, from The Jolly Tanners, Chef-Patron Johnny Stanford, from Tern in Worthing, Head Chef, Oscar Kirkpatrick, from Riddle and Finns and Chef-Patron, Lee Parsons, from The Parsons Table, Arundel.

MasterChef champion Chariya Khattiyot

Headlining the music stage: Multi-platinum selling festival favourites, Scouting For Girls, performing a set full of their many top 40 hits. The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren present the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times. And, Pixie Lott, who’s notched up 3 number 1 hits, secured four Brit nominations and won two MTV EMA awards. Pixie has also judged The Voice Kids and appeared as a guest judge on The X Factor.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with experts including BBC and ITV presenters, Tom Surgey and Joe Wadsack

TV personality and chef Atul Kochhar

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features for 2025 include:

*Tasting Theatre with Fabulous Food Finds: Visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from Cheese and Perfect Pairings to palate challenging Mystery Tastings, Hot and Spicy adventures, and Sweet Treats too.

*Great Taste Market: Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the world’s largest and most respected award scheme for artisan and specialty food and drink. Great Taste Market features award-winning high quality products from around the world to try and buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibitors at Foodies

*Nigel Barden International Cook School: Visitors are invited to take their kitchen game up a division in the Cook School; learning new skills with top chefs. Hosts include, BBC food and drink broadcaster, Nigel Barden, Queen of Couture Cakes, MasterChef finalist and author, Yui Miles, and Channel 4 chef and author, Radhika Howarth.

*Fire Stage : Join the immersive flaming hot action at the brand new Fire Stage. Watch the BBQ masters in action, demonstrating mouth-watering fire-cooked recipes. Expect a taste sensation, with dishes such as Louisiana Cajun Chicken and Cowboy Butter Tomahawk Steak

*Foodies Fiesta: Pop up and walk about drum troops, choirs, circus acts, drag queens, mass sing-alongs, show tunes, dance troops and more! *Silent Disco: Sessions to suit all, from old school bangers to new chart hits, and early sessions for the younger audience to get their groove on!

Other activities include: Chilli eating competitions, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Great British Bake Off winner Matty Edgell

Preston Park, Brighton

3rd, 4th, 5th May 2025

Earlybird tickets from £6 (child) and £21 (adult). Under 6 go free

www.foodiesfestival.com