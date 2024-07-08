Chichester Aldi to reopen following refurbishment
The Barnfield Drive Aldi store closed for refurbishment on 6th July. It’s now set to re-open to customers on Thursday 11th July, following a refurbishment.
Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.
The store employs 41 colleagues, and during re-opening week, will be offering a range of outdoor toys and games, including a folding slide for £27.99, wooden garden games for £12.99 per set, and a badminton set with net for £24.99.
Store Manager Paul Smith commented: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”
