Chichester Aldi to reopen following refurbishment

The upgrades are said to ‘make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store’.

The Barnfield Drive Aldi store closed for refurbishment on 6th July. It’s now set to re-open to customers on Thursday 11th July, following a refurbishment.

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

The store employs 41 colleagues, and during re-opening week, will be offering a range of outdoor toys and games, including a folding slide for £27.99, wooden garden games for £12.99 per set, and a badminton set with net for £24.99.

The Aldi store on Barnfield Drive will re-open to customers on Thursday, July 11th (Image: Google Maps).