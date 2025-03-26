Chichester cafe launches new menu dishes

Chefs at indie cafe Boston Tea Party on Baffins Lane in Chichester have introduced a range of new menu dishes for the spring and summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new offerings include a Granola Bowl featuring 100% British oat granola from Glebe Farm, cooling yoghurt, blueberry compote, fresh banana, and a sprinkling of chia seeds.

The menu also sees the return of last summer’s Smoked Salmon Hash, prepared with flaked smoked salmon in crème fraiche, charred corn, avocado, and a sweet chilli lime sauce served over a homemade crispy potato hash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other dishes on the menu include the Cauliflower Shawarma Flatbread. This dish is prepared with roasted cauliflower seasoned with Za’atar, beetroot houmous, tabbouleh, crunchy slaw, and pomegranate seeds, all served on flatbread supplied by Bristol-based Abunoor.

The cafe has launched a range of new menu items.

An alternative option, the Shawarma Buddah Bowl, is also available with variations that include cheese additions or a lower carbohydrate version without cheese.

The menu caters to younger guests as well, offering a mini menu that features items such as beetroot houmous with flatbread soldiers and Banana and Lotus Biscoff pancakes.

In addition to its all-day breakfast offerings, the cafe has expanded its beverage selection. New cold beverage options include three smoothies—Pineapple Coco, Berry Peachy, and a smoothie combining blueberries, peach, and banana—as well as a Strawberry and Banana option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beverage range is further enhanced by a selection of thick, creamy shakes available in Strawberry Ripple, Chocolate Oreo, or Lotus Biscoff, all of which can be made vegan.

Afternoon Tea is also available on the menu, offered as a bookable option that focuses on a straightforward dining experience.

The new menu has been available at local Boston Tea Party cafes since Thursday, 20th March.