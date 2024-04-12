Chichester restaurant earns prestigious regional finalist title in Muddy Stilettos Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recognised in the esteemed ‘Casual Dining’ category, the Boat House at Chichester Marina has emerged as a standout contender in West Sussex.

Owned by Ideal Collection - renowned for its portfolio of unique hospitality venues spanning Hampshire and West Sussex - the Boat House offers guests a picturesque waterside dining experience overlooking Chichester Marina.

Amidst stiff competition, the restaurant secured its place as a regional finalist. It will now enter the next phase of the awards and face another round of public voting.

Customers can vote during the finals, from Wednesday, April 3rd until Thursday, April 18th at 1 pm.

Oliver Weeks, Managing Director of Ideal Collection, expressed his delight at the Boat House receiving the recognition it deserves.

Oliver said: “Getting to the finals of the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards is fantastic. This is an incredible achievement for the Boat House Chichester, and we are extremely proud of the entire Boat House team that has made this possible.

“Despite the Boat House being a popular waterside restaurant, we often come across diners who stumbled upon us by chance, due to our tucked-away location.

“We're eager to showcase our venue to a wider audience, and winning the Casual Dining category would be a great opportunity to introduce us to many new diners.”