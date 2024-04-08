Chichester restaurants team up for special evening this week

The Taco Box in Drapers Yard on The Hornet will throw open their doors on Tuesday 9th April with Ben Hammett, founder and head chef of Hammett's Kitchen.He will be working alongside Martin Price, the founder and head chef at The Taco Box, to create some special dishes with some flavours from South and Central America.Hammett said: "Collaboration is a big part of the food industry; it's how we grow and learn from one another ."It's inspiring to witness Martin's growth and dedication to providing quality food while staying true to his values of using fresh, local, and seasonal produce, something that we also value."By working together, we can create even more opportunities for success in our shared industry."Hammett's kitchen was started during the covid lockdown after I was made redundant from my head chef position."Despite the challenges of starting a business during a global pandemic, we remained determined and motivated."We launched Hammett's offering our burgers to customers in our local area. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and our business quickly grew through word of mouth and social media buzz."We were grateful for the support of our loyal customers and the opportunity to share our passion for food with others."Starting Hammett's kitchen w