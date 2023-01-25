To save Cicestrians from last minute Valentine’s panic, here's a list of the perfect places for a romantic rendezvous; so you don't have to pretend that you always wanted a night in with an M&S meal for two whilst watching re-runs of Friends.
From tapas to tikka, and seafood to steaks, restaurants that Michelin rates, and ones that smash plates, see what Trip Advisor users have dubbed as the most romantic restaurants in Chichester and its surrounding villages. See the spoils of what the culinary conurbation has to offer to cater to your tastes this Valentine’s Day.
1. Chichester's most romantic restaurants
Cassons Restaurant, Arundel Road, Tangmere: 'A casual and fine dining restaurant near Chichester and Goodwood The ideal venue for innovative and exciting cuisine cooked with flair and imagination by chefs who are passionate about their food Based 2.5 miles East of Chichester on the south side of the A27 with plenty of parking. Seafood and Game specialties. Gourmet nights, special events.'
Photo: Joss Roupell
2. Chichester's most romantic restaurants
The George, Eartham: "We are very proud of our beautiful and welcoming traditional Sussex pub, distinctive values, great food using the very best that The South Downs National park has to offer, warm and attentive service, great atmosphere and our fantastic customers"
Photo: Google
3. Chichester's most romantic restaurants
Purchases, North Street, Chichester: 'Independently owned Fine Dining restaurant serving Modern European dishes, with the best cocktails, wine bar with seating and a wonderful outdoor garden area, very popular with the theatre crowd perfect for a light snack or that special meal. Now offering luxury bed & breakfast.'
Photo: Google Images
4. Chichester's most romantic restaurants
Arties Kitchen, Southgate, Chichester: 'Our Kitchen Team, formed by Head Chef, Abraham, originally from Murcia and Second Chef, Adrian, originally from Sevilla, brings an innate understanding of the flavours, techniques and ingredients that are so unique to our Spanish tapas.
Our tapas are created using authentic ingredients sourced and imported from small Spanish suppliers. All dishes are made from scratch using a blend of traditional and modern techniques.'
Photo: Joss Roupell