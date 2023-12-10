Christmas cash boost for West Sussex charity groups
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of an ongoing partnership between V2 Radio and Southern Water, foodbanks West Sussex are set to ‘receive their share’ of a £30,000 cash boost.
The beneficiary food banks in West Sussex are: Haywards Heath Food Bank; Littlehampton Food Bank; Chichester Food Bank; Bognor Regis Food Bank; Crawley Food Bank Partnership; UK Harvest; Stonepillow; My Sisters House CIC and Oasis Community Hub.
The extra funding comes following the Chichester-based radio station’s ‘Tonnes of Tins’ appeal this year. A total of 12.7 tonnes of canned food were donated to local beneficiaries and distributed to families battling rising food costs.
Following the summer campaign’s success, Southern Water pledged a further £30,000 in donations to thirty different community food banks across the region.
V2 Radio’s programme controller Ian Crouch said: “The Tonnes of Tins appeal has already helped hundreds of families in our community who are struggling to pay for food. The £30,000 extra will allow local food banks to help those families even more, something that remains extremely important as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”
Alex Willumsen, community partnerships and programme manager at Southern Water said: “We wanted to double our efforts and donate an additional £30,000 for us to support food banks even further. We are proud to be able to help local communities and give families a boost at Christmas time.”