A total of 30 food banks, across the South East, are set to receive a £1,000 cash boost this Christmas.

As part of an ongoing partnership between V2 Radio and Southern Water, foodbanks West Sussex are set to ‘receive their share’ of a £30,000 cash boost.

The beneficiary food banks in West Sussex are: Haywards Heath Food Bank; Littlehampton Food Bank; Chichester Food Bank; Bognor Regis Food Bank; Crawley Food Bank Partnership; UK Harvest; Stonepillow; My Sisters House CIC and Oasis Community Hub.

The extra funding comes following the Chichester-based radio station’s ‘Tonnes of Tins’ appeal this year. A total of 12.7 tonnes of canned food were donated to local beneficiaries and distributed to families battling rising food costs.

Joanna Kondabeka unpacking a delivery at Chichester Foodbank in 2021. Picture by Kate Shemilt.

Following the summer campaign’s success, Southern Water pledged a further £30,000 in donations to thirty different community food banks across the region.

V2 Radio’s programme controller Ian Crouch said: “The Tonnes of Tins appeal has already helped hundreds of families in our community who are struggling to pay for food. The £30,000 extra will allow local food banks to help those families even more, something that remains extremely important as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”