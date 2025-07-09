Coqfighter's premium fried chicken launches in Brighton & Worthing for delivery

Coqfighter, one of the UK’s fastest growing premium fried chicken brands, is now available for delivery in Brighton & Worthing.

Having launched in 2014, Coqfighter quickly established itself as London’s leading fried chicken restaurant, winning Deliveroo’s award for Best Fried Chicken in the UK.

Founded by Australian born friends Troy Sawyer, Deacon Rose and Tristan Clough who were frustrated by the lack of high quality fried chicken options in the capital, Coqfighter quickly gained rave reviews across the board and the queues haven’t stopped since.

Having partnered with restaurant and tech platform, Growth Kitchen, Coqfighter is expanding via its network of delivery-first kitchens, bringing its delicious dishes right across the UK.

Growth Kitchen, the restaurant and tech platform, helps restaurants expand their network by offering delivery-first kitchens

With five restaurants in London, Coqfighter is keen to let their chicken fly beyond London and are excited to now be bringing their Hot Chicken (and Cold Beer) to Brighton and Worthing. Available on Deliveroo and UberEats - summer 2025 just got EVEN hotter.

To celebrate the launch, Growth Kitchen is giving fried chicken fans 20% off their first Coqfighter order on Deliveroo. Use the code 20OFFCF to receive 20% of your first order - Deliveroo only!