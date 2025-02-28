Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Starbucks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit U18, South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green was given the score after assessment on January 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

