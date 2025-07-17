Devil’s Dyke among UK’s top five places to picnic this summer
The UK is famous for its rolling green countryside and stunning natural beauty, making it the ideal place to enjoy a summer picnic.
As we have now officially entered summer, new data from The House of Bruar reveals the top 10 most picturesque picnic spots in the UK.
Using a seedlist of the UK's most scenic picnic spots, the team at House of Bruar have ranked them according to the number of Instagram hashtags they have to determine which locations are the most attractive.
Ranking in 4th place is Devil’s Dyke, which boasts 44,900 hashtags.
Devil's Dyke is a breathtaking valley nestled in the South Downs, offering sweeping views over the Sussex countryside and out towards the English Channel. This makes it ideal for a scenic picnic, where rolling grasslands and vast open skies create a peaceful setting for a leisurely lunch. Visitors can enjoy walking trails, birdwatching, or even watch paragliders soar overhead, making it perfect for family days out and quiet retreats.
See how other spots rank below…
|Ranking
|Spot
|Hashtags
|1
|Chatsworth House, Peak District
|148,000
|2
|Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire
|110,000
|3
|Corfe Castle, Dorset
|103,000
|4
|Devil’s Dyke, West Sussex
|44,900
|5
|Holkham Beach, Norfolk
|40,600
|6
|Mussenden Temple, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
|32,200
|7
|Padley Gorge, Peak District
|27,900
|8
|Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire
|19,800
|9
|Elterwater, Lake District
|19,400
|10
|Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
|18,100