Devil’s Dyke among UK’s top five places to picnic this summer

West Sussex’s Devil’s Dyke has been named among the UK’s top 5 places to picnic this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is famous for its rolling green countryside and stunning natural beauty, making it the ideal place to enjoy a summer picnic.

As we have now officially entered summer, I’m getting in touch with new data from The House of Bruar on the top 10 most picturesque picnic spots in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a seedlist of the UK's most scenic picnic spots, the team at House of Bruar have ranked them according to the number of Instagram hashtags they have to determine which locations are the most attractive.

Devil's Dyke

The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/best-uk-picnic-spots/

Ranking in 4th place is Devil’s Dyke, which boasts 44,900 hashtags.

Devil's Dyke is a breathtaking valley nestled in the South Downs, offering sweeping views over the Sussex countryside and out towards the English Channel. This makes it ideal for a scenic picnic, where rolling grasslands and vast open skies create a peaceful setting for a leisurely lunch. Visitors can enjoy walking trails, birdwatching, or even watch paragliders soar overhead, making it perfect for family days out and quiet retreats.

See how other spots rank below…

Ranking Spot Hashtags 1 Chatsworth House, Peak District 148,000 2 Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire 110,000 3 Corfe Castle, Dorset 103,000 4 Devil’s Dyke, West Sussex 44,900 5 Holkham Beach, Norfolk 40,600 6 Mussenden Temple, Londonderry, Northern Ireland 32,200 7 Padley Gorge, Peak District 27,900 8 Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire 19,800 9 Elterwater, Lake District 19,400 10 Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire 18,100