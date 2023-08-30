Sussex foodies have the chance to dine like a Regency king or queen at the Royal Pavilion.

A Regency Banquet fine dining wine dinner will take place at the Royal Pavilion, Brighton on September 30 to celebrate the venue’s culinary history.

Guests will dine in an opulent room where 200 hundred years ago Marie-Antoine (Antonin) Carême, renowned as the ‘King of Chefs and Chef of Kings’, created sumptuous feasts that captivated the taste buds and dazzled the eyes of the royal guests.

Local food group BITE Sussex are celebrating Chef Antonin Carême’s legacy with a event featuring the talents of master pâtissier Julian Plumart (The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals), award-winning gelato maestro Seb Cole of Boho Gelato (World Gelato Championships), chef Simon Mckenzie and chef Sabu Joseph of Easy Tiger Indian kitchen.

Chef Simon Mckenzie, who will be presenting the main course of Tornedo of dry aged beef, wild mushroom and artichoke vol au vent with braised heritage carrot and truffle jus, said: “Carême was the first celebrity chef.

“His recipes and sheer creativity still influence chefs today.

"A savoury vol au vent is one of the two main elements of my main course – although now a familiar pastry for canapés, it was actually Carême who formalised the recipe.”

Carême’s most famous meal was the extravagant feast he prepared for Tsar Alexander I of Russia in 1817.

Chef Sabu Joseph of the Indian kitchen at Easy Tiger creates Poached Turbot on a Salsa of Pineapple, Mango, Pomegranate & Chilli for the BITE Sussex Regency Banquet being held at the Royal Pavilion, Brighton on Saturday September 30th 2023.

That menu included over 100 dishes, showcasing Carême’s culinary mastery and intricate designs. It was a grand display of opulence and creativity; truly a feast fit for a king.

Although at five courses, the BITE Sussex Regency Banquet won’t exactly replicate the decadence of that extravaganza, guests will enjoy a fine dining dinner created by leading Sussex chefs surrounded by the still jaw-dropping decoration of the Pavilion’s Banqueting Room.

International award-winning ice cream maker, Seb Cole of Boho Gelato, will be making a twist on a ‘bombe glacé’ – a frozen coffee, apricot kernel and amaretto liqueur confection that will be placed as a table centrepiece at the end of the meal for guests to share, and no doubt wonder at.

Guests will also be well-catered for with drinks including a Brighton G&;T Spritz cocktail on arrival, and five tea-infused soft drinks to match each course created by tea blender Helen Taggart of MDTEA.

Tornedo of Dry Aged Beef with Wild Mushroom and Artichoke Vol Au Vent

A flight of five Portuguese fine wines curated by Butler’s Wine Cellar in Brighton’s Kemp Town village will also be on offer to diners.

BITE Sussex champion young people entering into the hospitality and wider food and drink industry. At the Regency Banquet, level three catering student from Brighton Metropolitan College will be supporting the chefs and service team for this unique event.

During the evening, a silent auction will be hosted by BBC Sussex’s Allison Ferns in support of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust who are guardians of the Pavilion Estate.