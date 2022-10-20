Edit Account-Sign Out
There are a number of places to enjoy a pint with your pooch in Sussex.

Dog friendly pubs in Sussex

Autumn and winter is the perfect time for long (or short) walks with your favourite furry friend.

By Charlotte Harding
37 minutes ago

Luckily in Sussex a number of pubs in the county are dog friendly.

Many are listed on The Good Dog Guide, Dog Friendly, and Doggie Pubs. TripAdvisor is also a good place to see where is dog friendly with many reviewers commenting on how dog friendly places are.

A lot of the pubs don’t allow dogs in their restaurant areas so make sure to check before you head in.

1. The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead,

The Good Hotel Guide says: 'Harvey the spaniel welcomes canine company and Winnie the Pooh’s Ashdown Forest offers great walking. When it’s time for a little something there are dog-friendly tables in the bar.' Picture: Google Street View.

Photo: Google Street View

2. The Ginger Pig, Hove

The pub is dog friendly in our bar area only. On TripAdvisor one person said: "Lovely food, very friendly and attentative staff. Very welcoming to dog oweners. Log burning fire." Picture: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

3. The Halfway Bridge Lodsworth, West Sussex

At the heart of the South Downs national park, this village pub-with-rooms is the rural sister of the seaside Crab & Lobster (see Sidlesham). Well behaved dogs in the bar and in the garden. Only access dogs are permitted in the restaurant and in Cowdray Barns.

Photo: Google

4. Hastings Arms, Hastings, East Sussex

Reviewers said: "If you are looking for good quality food and friendly service this pub always delivers. The prices are very reasonable, dog friendly and the service very fast."

Photo: Google Street View

