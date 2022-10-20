Luckily in Sussex a number of pubs in the county are dog friendly.
A lot of the pubs don’t allow dogs in their restaurant areas so make sure to check before you head in.
1. The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead,
The Good Hotel Guide says: 'Harvey the spaniel welcomes canine company and Winnie the Pooh’s Ashdown Forest offers great walking. When it’s time for a little something there are dog-friendly tables in the bar.' Picture: Google Street View.
Photo: Google Street View
2. The Ginger Pig, Hove
The pub is dog friendly in our bar area only. On TripAdvisor one person said: "Lovely food, very friendly and attentative staff. Very welcoming to dog oweners. Log burning fire."
Picture: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View
3. The Halfway Bridge Lodsworth, West Sussex
At the heart of the South Downs national park, this village pub-with-rooms is the rural sister of the seaside Crab & Lobster (see Sidlesham). Well behaved dogs in the bar and in the garden. Only access dogs are permitted in the restaurant and in Cowdray Barns.
Photo: Google
4. Hastings Arms, Hastings, East Sussex
Reviewers said: "If you are looking for good quality food and friendly service this pub always delivers. The prices are very reasonable, dog friendly and the service very fast."
Photo: Google Street View