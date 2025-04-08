Double award win for Tottington Manor Hotel and Terra Restaurant Sussex

Following the visit last week of the Nationally recognised AA Inspector, TERRA Restaurant has been awarded their first AA Rosette. Helen Pomery Director said “This recognition is the result of four years of really pushing our team to be the best they can be and receiving this long awaited accolade is the biggest reward for them. Ultimately our guest feedback drives us forward every day and helps push us even further in our mission to receive our next Rosette, our journey has only just begun”.

Chris Hilton, Executive Head Chef at TERRA said “I’m over the moon and so proud to have been part of the journey that Tottington Manor and TERRA Restaurant has been on so far and I continue to be very excited about what the future holds, there is more to come”.

This news came just a week before the call from Restaurants Brighton who spearhead the highly regarded hospitality equivalent of the Oscars! We were incredibly honoured to have won our first BRAVO Award for Most Sustainable Restaurant. Knowing we were up against some very strong contenders we were quite overwhelmed but sustainable hospitality has been our primary focus from day one. With rising fuel costs, it became a priority to eliminate fossil fuels, dramatically reduce our wastage and choosing Sussex ingredients across 90% of our food menu and 25% of our Drinks & Wine List, not only are we actively supporting our local economy, it just feels like the right thing to do.

Last year was the first time we were nominated for a BRAVO and we were really honoured to have been placed at 15th place for Best Sussex Restaurant. Appreciating the quality restaurants across Sussex also nominated, this gave us a huge sense of achievement but in 2025, we were nominated in 5 categories; Best Sussex Restaurant, Best Team, Best Wine List, Best Sunday Roast and Most Sustainable. Our biggest win was winning the Most Sustainable Restaurant category, however, achieving 2nd place as Best Sussex Restaurant was beyond words, the whole team feel hugely rewarded because our guests voted for us, there can be no greater recognition. Across all categories we achieved Top 10 for 4 and Top 20 for all 5 nominations out of the thousands nominated. We cannot thank everyone enough, especially Restaurants Brighton who work so hard to champion the Sussex Hospitality Sector.

TERRA Restaurant Sussex is an AA Rosette standard South Downs facing restaurant at Tottington Manor which fully caters for events with AA 4 Star Restaurant with Rooms Award. A fine quality destination to entertain, eat well, drink well and sleep well.

