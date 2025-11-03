Stunning artwork captures the beauty of Hastings Old Town deli in East Sussex

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:47 GMT

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

In East Sussex, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 14 East Sussex restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 14 restaurants in East Sussex which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

The Little Fish Market in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Simply stunning seafood cooked with exemplary attention."

1. The Little Fish Market, Brighton

The Little Fish Market in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Simply stunning seafood cooked with exemplary attention." | Google Maps

etch. by Steven Edwards in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Assured cooking of quality local produce."

2. etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton

etch. by Steven Edwards in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Assured cooking of quality local produce." | Etch.-Google

The Mirabelle Restaurant in Eastbourne has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "An elegant restaurant in an upmarket Victorian hotel."

3. The Mirabelle Restaurant, Eastbourne

The Mirabelle Restaurant in Eastbourne has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "An elegant restaurant in an upmarket Victorian hotel." | Google-The Mirabelle Restaurant

The Anderida Restaurant in Forest Row has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Accomplished country house cooking."

4. The Anderida Restaurant, Forest Row

The Anderida Restaurant in Forest Row has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Accomplished country house cooking." | Google Maps

