In East Sussex, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 14 East Sussex restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 14 restaurants in East Sussex which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Little Fish Market, Brighton The Little Fish Market in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: “Simply stunning seafood cooked with exemplary attention." | Google Maps

2 . etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton etch. by Steven Edwards in Brighton has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Assured cooking of quality local produce." | Etch.-Google

3 . The Mirabelle Restaurant, Eastbourne The Mirabelle Restaurant in Eastbourne has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "An elegant restaurant in an upmarket Victorian hotel." | Google-The Mirabelle Restaurant