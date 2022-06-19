Eastbourne supermarket has no chilled products for second day

Waitrose, in High Street, has signs up on its fridges again today (Sunday, June 19) saying ‘due to a refrigeration issue we are sorry to say we have no chilled products. We apologise for the inconvenience this with understandably cause’.

The photo shows a small section of fridge open for milk, but other than that they’re all covered over.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second day the fridges aren’t working.

Waitrose Eastbourne cannot store chilled products

A sign outside says, “We do have fruit and veg, frozen and dry goods.”

Waitrose could not tell us a date the fridges will be back on. A spokesperson for the store said, "We've got engineers out to fix the problem, and should have the chillers back up and running soon. In the meantime, we apologise for the inconvenience, and are grateful for our customers' understanding."

Most of the fridges are covered up in Waitrose