Easter wines on a budget

Great value wines for Easter

Not that it means necessarily compromising on quality or taste as there are many tasty wines coming in at under £10 a bottle. Inflation is falling (apparently) and energy prices are set to reduce next month, but until then, let’s keep a few extra pounds in our pockets just in case.

Majestic has four flavoursome wines which fit the bill admirably and are perfect for matching with Easter fare – apart from chocolate, but more of that in next week’s column. All four come in at under £10 per bottle at the ‘mix six’ price, which is the obvious thing to do if buying from Majestic. The first two of these wines are sold under the brand of ‘La Belle Angèle’ and are blends of wines from different regions of France and thus denominated ‘Vin de France’.

More and more wines are appearing as Vin de France as some producers shy away from the restrictive Appellation Controlée regulations. Without the reassurance of wine coming from a particular region with its in-built character profile, it can be difficult to assess the quality level of Vin de France before tasting it. You have to know the producer or trust the recommendation. I certainly can recommend La Belle Angèle at the value for money price of £7.99 per bottle (mix six).

La Belle Angèle was a famous character from the early 20th century, the embodiment of beauty, delicacy and joie de vivre. The muse of many French impressionist painters, the modern labels evoke the delicacy and elegance captured in the wines. The Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is crisp, elegant, aromatic and refreshing with herbaceous and unripened gooseberry aromas. A subtle and alluring wine with, dare I say, a refined femininity. Perfect for Good Friday seafood.

La Belle Angèle Pinot Noir 2021 is equally refined and delicate, but with plenty of raspberry and red cherry fruit character. A touch of spice and vanilla give added depth of flavour, with a seductive fruit finish. Pair with Easter roast lamb and redcurrant jelly.

The other two recommendations, also sold by Majestic, come from the boutique winery Abbotts and Delaunay which specialises in high quality wines from the Languedoc. Laurent Delaunay originates from Burgundy and applies a rigorous selection of grapes from the best vineyards of the entire IgP region, according to diverse terroirs. The Viognier 2022 Les Fleurs Sauvages is full, rich and aromatic, with stone fruit character of peach and nectarine. Deliciously intense, creamy texture with refreshing fruit finish. Great value at £8.99 (mix six).

