Fabulously fruity wines from Malbec grapes

Range of Malbec wines

However, the number of Malbec vines grown in the Bordeaux region was drastically reduced after the devasting winter of 1956. Temperatures were so low for so long that many of the vines were killed and great areas of the vineyards had to be replanted. Since Malbec is a difficult grape variety to cultivate, being prone to disease and needing just the right climatic conditions, very little was replanted, being replaced by the easier and more adaptable Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

In other parts of France, Malbec does well in the right microclimate. In the Loire, for example, where the variety is known as Cot, lighter, fruity wines are produced. Domaine Guenault 2022 from the Touraine is full of ripe fruit flavours, with soft tannins, fresh blackberries and cassis. Bright purple with a fresh fruit finish it is the perfect barbecue red, for when that season eventually arrives! £10.50 from The Wine Society made by the excellent Bougrier family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malbec also grows well in the sunny Languedoc region of France. Duo du Midi 2022 is a blend of Malbec and Cabernet Franc.

Amazing value fruity red, £7.25 from The Wine Society. Fresh raspberry and cranberry fruit with a touch of black pepper and cassis on the fresh finish. Can be served slightly chilled.

Malbec from Argentina is one of those great grape variety success stories. Taken to Argentina by pioneers in the 19th century, Malbec has found its ideal growing environment and makes a vast range of delicious wines, particularly in the Mendoza region.

A shining example in the world of wine for looking after the environment, is Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s leading organic estate and one of the most sustainable wine estates on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Domaine Bousquet estate is located in Gualtallary, in the foothills of The Andes. High altitude vineyards at around 4000 feet, give thermal amplitude that results in fully ripened grapes, with naturally retained acidity, resulting in wines with bright, rich fruit coupled with balanced freshness and complexity. Originally a winemaking family from Carcasonne in south-west France, the Bousquet family moved to Argentina in 1997, producing wines which combine generations of French knowhow with an exceptional terroir and climate.

Finca Lalande Malbec 2022 from Domaine Bousquet is astonishingly full flavoured, with layered blackberry, blackcurrant and raspberry jam flvours, combined with spicy pepper and soft, ripe tannins. Great value at £10.99 from Waitrose and an unmissable £3 off until 07 May.

Gaia Organic Malbec 2021 from Domaine Bousquet is packed with ripe, dark fruit flavours of blackcurrant and black cherry, intense violet colour and soft, ripe tannins. Elegant, deep flavours, good body and length on the finish. £16.99 from Waitrose. Named after the Earth Goddess which emphasises the commitment to nature and the environment.