Sussex Showcase week 2023 is promising an “unforgettable culinary experience” with 11 Michelin stars, two Great British Menu winners, one MasterChef: The Professionals winner and one MasterChef judge.

Spokeswoman Gemma Lewis said: “Table Talk Foundation is proud to present the Sussex Showcase, a week-long series of collaboration dinners featuring the best chefs from Sussex and around the world. This year, seven of Sussex’s finest chefs will join forces with seven world-class chefs to bring you a one-of-a-kind food experience at some of the most exciting restaurants in Sussex. Each ticket includes a donation to Table Talk Foundation, raising funds to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.”

Events include:

Monday, March 6: Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead. Guest chef Matt Abe (Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Three Michelin Stars), alongside resident executive chef George Blogg (One Michelin Star), will serve a six-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Tuesday, March 7: Interlude, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham. Guest chef Nick Brill (The Jane, Two Michelin Stars) will team up with resident chef Jean Delport (One Michelin Star), to treat guests to a one-of-a-kind menu.

Wednesday, March 8: Heritage, Haywards Heath. Diners can enjoy a one-off six-course tasting menu with paired wines created by guest chef Tom Shepherd (Upstairs, One Michelin Star) and resident chef Matt Gillan (GBM winner).

Thursday, March 9: etch. By Steven Edwards, Hove. Guest chef Nick Beardshaw (Kerridge’s Bar & Grill) will join resident chef Steven Edwards (MasterChef winner) at etch. to create a seven-course tasting menu which will be served with matching wines.

Friday, March 10: 64 Degrees, Brighton. Guest chef and MasterChef judge Anna Haugh (Myrtle, MasterChef judge) and resident chef Michael Bremner (GBM winner) will serve a seven-course tasting menu with wine pairing.

Saturday, March 11: Wild Flor, Hove. Guest chef Greg Clarke and resident chef Ali Munro will serve a five-course lunch tasting menu with snacks and paired wines.

Sunday, March 12: The Pass at South Lodge Hotel, Horsham. Guest chef Tom Barnes (L’Enclume, Three Michelin Stars) and resident chef Ben Wilkinson will create a seven-course tasting menu.