A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.
In West Sussex, there are plenty of excellent chippies to visit, but we have compiled a list of the top 11 - according to TripAdvisor customers.
Take a look at our list below to find your new favourite fish and chip shop in West Sussex.
1. Jupps Fish and Chips, Burgess Hill
Jupps Fish and Chips in Burgess Hill has a 4.5* rating from 268 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent fish and chips. We had a large order and no waste. Easy parking and the staff are very helpful. Good choice and reasonable price.” | Google Maps
2. The Master Fryer, Horsham District
The Master Fryer in Horsham District has a 4.5* from 206 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Best fish and chips in Horsham. Really good chips and nice tasty batter on the fish, which was perfectly cooked. Been going here for a long time and highly recommend it.” | TripAdvisor
3. Chipwick, Worthing
Chipwick in Worthing has a 4.5* rating from 769 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This is a great fish and chip restaurant. The food was excellent with good, friendly service and a very calming atmosphere. It had been recommended to us by a local couple the night before and very well justified. We would certainly go back.” | Google-Chipwick
4. Ye Olde Fish & Chippie Shoppe, Bognor Regis
Ye Olde Fish & Chippie Shoppe in Bognor Regis has 4.5* rating from 260 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Very friendly and efficient staff, excellent choice of freshly cooked food at a very reasonable price, my go to place when in the area.” | TripAdvisor