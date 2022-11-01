Five star luxury in the heart of the Loire wine region

Two-star Michelin chef Christophe Hay at work

Visiting this region either for the fabulous chateaux, or for wine tourism to visit the vineyards and meet the producers, is always a joy and as from June this year, further treats are in store. The Fleur de Loire is a brand-new luxury five-star hotel, the first such in this region and is complemented by a Two Star Michelin Restaurant, the brainchild of chef Christophe Hay and his lifetime project.

A centuries old historical stone building, recently used as a hospice, has undergone an amazing transformation. The thoroughly modern interior blends seamlessly with the building’s historical past, with rooms and communal areas decorated with flair and great attention to detail. The hotel boasts 44 rooms including 11 suites, together with a modern cocktail bar and two restaurants.

Located on the left bank of the majestic Loire River, the hotel enjoys stunning views over the old city of Blois on the opposite bank. Inspired by the river itself, the luxurious furnishings and contemporary equipment and lighting imbue a feeling of calm and serenity. The relaxed atmosphere is made all the more enjoyable by staff of the utmost calibre, discreetly looking after every guest as though each was the most important to have walked through their doors.

In his constant pursuit of excellence, two-star Michelin chef Christophe Hay has created a restaurant not only with exquisite dishes, each of which is bursting with complex and integrated flavours, but with a unique approach to both service and sourcing of ingredients. With an ‘open kitchen’ design to the restaurant, diners can watch the detailed preparation of the dishes, but additionally have them served at the table by one of the chefs of Christophe’s brigade.

Seeking the ultimate in terms of both flavour, constancy and sustainability, a three-acre kitchen garden is located a few hundred yards from the hotel, supplying both restaurants with organic produce, often from unusual, ancient or local varieties. No less than four gardeners are engaged in the cultivation of crops and flowers, destined for the kitchen of the Christophe Hay restaurant or its sister in an ultra-modern annex of the hotel – Amour Blanc – with its bright, contemporary picture windows overlooking the longest river in France.

A choice of several menus is offered with 4, 6 or 9 courses, featuring local artisan produce, including many dishes from river fish – bream, perch, tench and pike. All of which must, of course, be accompanied by a glass or two of wine – either independently or in a wine-pairing menu. Being surrounded by a mosaic of vineyards of the Touraine region, the impressive wine list naturally has a wide and exceptionally interesting selection of Loire wines.