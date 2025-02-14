Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Chatterbox Café, at 4b Rose Green Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
And Bangers Natural Cafe Ltd, at Cafe Bairds Farm Shop Crookthorn Lane, Climping, West Sussex was given a score of one on January 2.
It means that of Arun's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 214 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
